Today
Kathleen V. Yochum, 88, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Clearwater Ballroom, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Linda Fay Pecoff, 67, of Lewiston — noon service, 111 Main St., Lewiston. Celebration of life will follow.
Monday
Shari Jeanette (Brown) Mead, 58, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside, Bovill Cemetery, with a reception at the Bovill Community Center.
Patricia M. Wheeler, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, Ririe-Shelton Cemetery near Ririe, Idaho. Lunch will follow at the Ririe Senior Citizens Center.
Friday
Tamra Kay Green, 51, of Glendale, Ariz., and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, followed by graveside burial at Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will be from 12:30-2 p.m. at Viola Conference Center, 1007 Rothfork Road Viola, ID 83872.
Elmer F. Wessels, 82, of Greencreek — 11 a.m. Rite of Christian Burial, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Green-creek. There will be a public rosary beforehand, starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral Mass, and then a dinner is planned at the Greencreek Hall.
Michael G. Key, 74, Grangeville — noon memorial service, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St. A luncheon provided by the family will follow at the Grange-ville Senior Citizens Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Route.
Lois Blackburn, 88, of Albuquerque, N.M., and formerly of Moscow — 4 p.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Guests are asked to wear masks ans observe social distancing.
Saturday
Edwina “Eddy” Devin, 76, of Grangeville, and Michael T. Devin, 57, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Mount Idaho Cemetery, Grangeville.
Michael T. Devin, 57, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Mount Idaho Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held following the service at the Idaho County Veteran’s Center, 318 E. Main St.
Grace Marie (Scott) Bussoli, 89, of Moscow — 2 p.m. graveside service, Laurel Hill Memorial Park, Cle Elum, Wash.
Dawn Gortsema, 89, of Lewiston, formerly of Grangeville — 3-5 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St.