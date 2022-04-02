Today
Walter Raymond DeBorde, 84, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Don Jacobs, 87, of Uniontown — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Uniontown Community Building, S. Washington St., Uniontown. Food and beverages will be provided. Casual dress.
Gary Qualmann, 67, of Viola — 11 a.m. celebration of life with a potluck to follow, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Friday
Carolyn L. Moxley, 87, of Peck — 10 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Joan Marie Day, 85, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.
Robert Francis Denevan, 99, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral service, Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
April 9
James H. Stevens, 91, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Asotin Community Center in the little white church by the river.