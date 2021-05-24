Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.