Today
Dorothy H. Meyer Schnaible, 93, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 West A St., Moscow.
Tina Irene Gudmunson, 51, of Colfax — 11 a.m. celebration of life, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Barbara “Jackie” Jacquelyn Williams, 86, of Lewiston — 6:30-8 p.m. celebration of life, Hereth Park Pavilion, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees are asked to wear bright colors.
William C. “Bill” Maston, 88, of Johnson — 1:30 p.m. graveside with military honors, Pullman Cemetery.
Friday
Allen L. McArthur, 65, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Uniontown Community Building, 110 S. Montgomery St.
Donald Eugene Hill, 71, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. funeral, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Beulah Cemetery in Troy along with a potluck dinner to follow at the Troy Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Saturday
James Floyd Nickens, 77, of Vancouver and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial held graveside, Dixie, Wash., cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Blue Mountain Community Church in Walla Walla. Call (360) 241-9638 for directions.
James E. McCullough, 84, of Clarkston — noon funeral service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.
Tuesday
Ruth L. Riggers, 93, of Lewiston and formerly of Gifford — 11 a.m. funeral service, Good Hope Lutheran Church, 28157 Settlement Road, Lenore (Gifford). A luncheon will follow. In the case of inclement weather, service will be moved indoors. Please respect the current guidelines for masking and social distancing.
Wednesday
Gervase A. “Art” Misner, 85, formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.