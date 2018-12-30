Wednesday
Phyllis Louise Rohn Ownbey, 91, of Garfield and formerly of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial with burial following, Freeze Church, West Freeze Road, Potlatch. A covered-dish reception will follow at the family home, corner of Freeze Road and U.S. Highway 95.
Thursday
Mary Caroline Lee, 94, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial followed by a community dinner, Deary Community Church, 4981 State Highway 8, Deary. The family will attend a private graveside service separately.
Friday
James Edward “Eddie” Cook, 61, of Alder Creek, Idaho — 11 a.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 201 23rd St., St. Maries. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, and a gathering of family and friends will follow at the church.
David E. Poncin, 81, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. funeral, Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Grangeville.
Saturday
Alan Michael (Mick) Landmark, 75, of Kamiah — 1 p.m. funeral services, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah. A celebration of life will follow at the Kamiah Hotel Bar & Grill.
Teresa E. Baune, 60, of Nezperce — celebration of life including 11 a.m. rosary followed by 11:30 a.m. Mass, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 506 Willow St., Nezperce. A dinner will follow the service.