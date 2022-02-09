Friday
Cretia Chapman, 83, of Lewiston — 1-5 p.m. viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Wanda Lee Rudolph, 89, of Lewiston — 5-7:30 p.m. private viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., No. 4044, Lewiston.
Saturday
Wanda Lee Rudolph, 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Clarkston First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston with Rev. David Webster officiating. Washington state COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Robert Lewis “Bob” Braun, 88, of Nezperce — 11:30 a.m. rosary and noon funeral service, Holy Trinity Church, 506 Willow St., Nezperce. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery with a lunch to follow at Holy Trinity Hall.
Cretia Chapman, 83, of Lewiston — noon memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Pine Crest Cemetery, Deary. Dinner will follow at Deary Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 302 Idaho St.
Monday
Edward Richard Smith Jr., 64 — 1 p.m. celebration of life, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.