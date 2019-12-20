Today
Gerald “Geri” Johnson, 77, of Greenacres, Wash. — 11 a.m. memorial service, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Coeur d’Alene. A reception will follow.
Kimberly Marie Weber, 49, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A celebration of life slideshow and luncheon will follow.
Malcolm Thorson, 18, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Noreen Huntley, 84, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary, memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville.
Gordon Dale Granlund, 90, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. Pastor Les Taylor will officiate.
Saturday
Charles Nylic Partee, 81, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 840 10th St., Clarkston.
Michael T. Becker, 72, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Hall “Pete’s Place,” 415 S. Main St., Troy.
Richard “Ernie” Mager, 65, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Inurnment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Joseph Lester Meiners, 96, of Nezperce — 2 p.m. memorial, Nezperce Christian Church, Nezperce. A late luncheon will follow.
Monday
Cliff Johnson, 44, of Sagle, Idaho — 10 a.m. rosary followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood. Burial will be at the Keuterville Cemetery.