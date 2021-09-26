Today
Zachary Lee Taylor, 26, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Riverport Brewing Company, 150 Ninth St. Suite B, Clarkston.
Betty Jean Poteet Ringle, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hereth Park Pavilion, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Bring stories to share. Attendees are asked to wear masks if unvaccinated.
Tuesday
Carlene Linda (Lillie) Heimgartner, 71, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. service, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. The service will also be available virtually via a link on the Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home Facebook page. A graveside service will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. Attendees are asked to wear masks.