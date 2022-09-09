JoAnn Eacker, 85, of Lewiston — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Twin City Twirlers Round and Square Dance Hall, 2130 Fifth Ave., Clarkston.
Darrel Scott Lynch, 90, of Clarkston — 5-10 p.m., open house celebration and wake at the home of Darby Lynch, 2305 Deer Pointe Drive, Clarkston. Please RSVP at (509) 295-1002.
Saturday
Eddie LeRoy Anderson, 79, of Juliaetta — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Cottonwood City Hall, 506 King St., Cottonwood. Lunch will be provided, so please come and share your stories.
Waldemar “Walter” Anderst, 90, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Baptist Church, 1002 Bryden Ave., Lewiston and dessert will follow.
Reece Robert DeMeerleer, 27, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Fire Department, Genesee. Come and share your fun, happy memories.
Clyde A. Shepherd, 76, of Onaway — 10:30 a.m., graveside service, Mendenhall Cemetery, 1004 Crane Creek Road, Potlatch, with Pastor Bob Lambert officiating.
Tuesday
Anne Lorraine Greer, 94, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston. A memorial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Clarkston First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Wednesday
Leon Alboucq, 88, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.