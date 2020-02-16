Monday
Janice Sue Bloom, 83, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St. No. 4044, Lewiston followed by a graveside service. A small luncheon will follow at the Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Linda Kaye Elkins, 67, of Moscow — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1015 W. C. St., Moscow.
Sammy Ryan, 77, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow.