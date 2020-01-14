Friday
Mary Jane Helt Konkol, 83, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Mass and funeral service, noon lunch reception, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Rebecca Nell Kellom, 83, of Bovill — 1 p.m. funeral services, Bovill Presbyterian Church, 405 Fourth Ave., Bovill.
Eileen L. Wilson, 87, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., Clarkston. A hosted reception will follow at the Clarkston Quality Inn.
Mary Hirzel, 106, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Clarkston First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Colleen Way Henry, 70, of Hayden Lake, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Dimke Residence, 2130 Allen Drive, Clarkston.
Janice F. Brown, 77, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave. A celebration of life will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Lewiston Community Center. A light lunch will be provides.
Paula Marie (Silvestri) Hoene, 69, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Harold N. Rohde, 65, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. services, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A gathering for friends and family will be held after the service at St. Mary’s Family Center.