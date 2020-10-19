Today
Harvey Melvin Leachman, 83, of Craigmont — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Winchester Community Church, 410 McBeth Ave., Winchester.
Wednesday
Patricia “Patsy” Aline Hesler Clark, 71, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Thursday
Tom Schwartz, 96, of White Bird — 1-4 p.m. viewing, followed by a 5 p.m. rosary, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Friday
Tom Schwartz, 96, of White Bird — 3 p.m. military graveside service, White Bird Cemetery, White Bird.
Saturday
Janice Rae Knittel, 78, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, at her place, 1374 Sycamore, Clarkston.
Paul Dallas Groseclose, 54, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St., Troy.