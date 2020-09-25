Today
Richard “Sonny” Lawson Stout, 103, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. Reception to follow. Social distancing and standard protocols are suggested.
Maynard Axel Fosberg, 101, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery.
Frank Harvey Johnson, 91, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Phillip A. Ruzicka, 61, of Elk City — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Phil’s home in Elk City.
Ella Mae Wilson, 95, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Vassar Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Daniel L. Spickler, 72, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. The family recommends wearing a face mask while indoors at the service.
Nicole Joann Lettenmaier Gilbert, 31, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Kendrick VFW Hall. A potluck will follow.
Bradley “Brad” Drew Dayton, 67, of Albion — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Boyer Park and Marina. Special memories will be shared, with a toast to Brad.
Charlotte Nelson, 85, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial, Genesee City Cemetery. A socially distanced reception will follow at the Genesee Fire Hall following. Attendees are welcome to both the memorial and reception. Charlotte passed away April 4.
Monday
Sheila Marie Edson, 60, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life with a covered-dish dinner will follow the service at Hereth Park in Lewiston.
Tuesday
Clyde Elton Bringman, 85, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.