Saturday
Dianne Louise Lowe, 72, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Carlene Doris Baune, 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. services, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, with dinner following and burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Nezperce Cemetery.
Lila A. DeVault, 97, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. viewing and 2 p.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Marvin L. Knotts, 91, Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Masks are required and attendees are asked to practice social distancing.
Monday
Lucille A. (Semler) Weber, 95, of Spokane and formerly of Uniontown — 10 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
Tuesday
LeRoy Bartol Weber, 97, of Colton — 10 a.m. rosary followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Vault interment will be held following the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.
Carl Gene Ketchie, 84, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Carl will be laid to rest following the memorial service next to his wife, Gracie, at the Pullman Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will follow at Zeppoz in Pullman.