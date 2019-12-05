Friday
Kathleen Ann Zillinger, 63, of Troy — 11 a.m., graveside service, Beulah Cemetery, Troy.
Saturday
Daryl Ray Click, 78, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Eileen Therese Wilson, 88, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Happy Day Catering, 700 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Richard L. Weber, 80, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. The Rev. David Webster will officiate. A luncheon will follow in Hendrick Hall.
William Frank Schwartz, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. services, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
Joe Curl, 87, of Asotin — Noon graveside service, Asotin City Cemetery.
Sunday
Carolyn Jean Dunham, 72, of Moscow — 1 p.m. celebration of life luncheon, Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Barbara Joyce Olsen, 77, of Lewiston — 3:30 p.m. celebration of life, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.