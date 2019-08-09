Today
Charles Dudley Darst, 77, and Linda Lee (Blakkolb) Darst, 75, both of Surprise, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Inurnment will follow at 11 a.m. at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
Lillian Kathleen Parkins, 68, of Moscow — 11 a.m. service, The Crossing Church, 715 Travois Way, Moscow. The Rev. Kathy Kramer will be the officiant. A covered-dish celebration of life will follow at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Tamara Jean Bennett, 50, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. funeral service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Charlotte Lorene Ausman, 93, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
David Robert Eveland, 97, of Centralia, Wash., and formerly of Kendrick/Lewiston — 3 p.m. graveside service with inurnment and military honor guard, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens (veterans section), 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Robert “Buck” Dean Granlund, 91, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Steve Wilbraham will be the officiant.
The Rev. Bill C. Caradine, 90, of Asotin — 2 p.m. burial and celebration of life, The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Monday
Gilbert J. “Gil” Low, 100, of Pullman — 10 a.m. memorial with full military honors, Regency Retirement Community, 1285 S.W. Center St., Pullman.