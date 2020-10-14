Friday
Christine A. Craig, 75, of Lenore — 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Leah Ann Swanson, 49, of Deary — 11 a.m. service, Deary High School gym, 502 First Ave., Deary.
William Lee “Pete” Davis, 51, of Ferndale, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston — noon until dark celebration of life, Hells Gate State Park gazebo area, 5100 Hells Gate Road, Lewiston. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite food, drink and memories. It will be covered-dish style with barbecue available.
Naomi Inez Cole, 83, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary with service to follow at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Immediately following the service there will be a celebration of life buffet for family and friends in the Wrangler Bullroom’s private catering room, 750 21st St., Lewiston.