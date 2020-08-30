Tuesday
Marcia Kathleen Cooke, 72, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery. A reception and time of remembering will be from 1-3 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Richard Tanny Steffanson Jr., 90, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Friday
Frederick W. “Bud” Robinson, 92, of Clarkston — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Prior to the celebration of life a small burial will take place at 10 a.m. at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Adam Malloy Savage, 37, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial service, Valley Christian Center, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. The family asks everyone attending the service to wear a mask to protect family and friends. A potluck reception will follow at the Masonic Lodge, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Peggy Ann Foster, 66, of Lewiston — noon memorial, Grace Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston, outside in the park. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs.