Today
Geraldine “Gerrie” M. Johnson, 87, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Thursday
Oliver Charles Bittleston, 90, of Clarkston — 9-11 a.m. viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m., First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Charlotte Espy McCallum, 85, of Troy — 11 a.m. memorial, Freeze Church, Potlatch. There will be a private inurnment at Freeze Cemetery. A potluck will follow at Rebecca Hall/Senior Center, Potlatch.
Clark Alan Klappenbach, 46, of Lewiston — 5 p.m. service, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Sister Margie will be the officiant.
Friday
Victor Neal Smith, 81, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Scott Jurgens will officiate.
Timothy Boyd Smith, 66, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Clarkston — 5-7 p.m. visitation, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Saturday
David Walter Kinzer, 72, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. to whenever celebration of life, the Zoo bar behind the Wayback Cafe, Lewiston.
Ellanor Fern Wilburn, 98, of Lewiston and formerly of Kamiah — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.
Sharon Stamey Shropshire, 60, of Lenore — 11 a.m. memorial, United Methodist Church, 337 College St., Orofino. A potluck lunch will follow. Contact Janet Boyer (208) 476-0102 for further information regarding the potluck.
Charles G. Cochrane, 89, of Princeton — 1 p.m. memorial with military honors, Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. A covered-dish lunch will follow the service.
Timothy Boyd Smith, 66, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Clarkston — 11:30 a.m. burial, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. at Merchant Funeral Home with reception to follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.