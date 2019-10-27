Today
Robert Wayne Rosenberg, 64, of Clarkston — 2 to 4 p.m. “Over the Hill to Heaven” barbecue and party, Floch Hall, Asotin.
Tuesday
Walter James Kochan, 97, of Moscow — 11 a.m rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be at St. Mary’s Family Center immediately afterward.
Saturday
Ralph Albert Wernecke, 64, of Chattaroy, Wash., and formerly of Fernwood — noon, celebration of life, CAF Building, Fernwood, Idaho.
Frank Trott Wright, 96, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston.
Ronald Allen Martin, 55, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Christian Faith and Worship, 1355 Elm St., Clarkston. Pastor Lois Lineberry will officiate. A covered-dish dinner will follow.