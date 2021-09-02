Today
Patricia Diane Johnson Tassinari, 74, of Moscow — 6 p.m. service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
Friday
Terran Phillip Vanator, 23, of Cottonwood — 9 a.m. viewing and services at 10 a.m., Greencreek Hall. A reception will follow at the Greencreek Hall, 1062 Greencreek Road, Cottonwood.
Patsy M. Yenney, 89, of Deary — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Deary Community Bible Church, with burial at the Avon Cemetery following. A covered-dish meal will then be held at the Deary Community Center.
Saturday
David Cletus Kaufman, 84, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Nicholas John Burkenbine, 33, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. celebration of life, the archery range, Grangeville. Attendees are asked to bring chair as there is limited seating. A potluck will follow at 2 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge.
Jack Warner Wicks, 76, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A potluck gathering will follow at the home of Steve and Cathy Wicks.
Royal Rickett, 86, of Oakesdale, Wash., and formerly of Lapwai — 3 p.m. memorial celebration of life, Community Presbyterian Church, 402 W. Steptoe Ave., Oakesdale, Wash. Following the service refreshments will be served in the church basement.
Tuesday
Shirley Ann Frafjord, 86, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.