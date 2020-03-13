Today
Betty Jean Newby, 88, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho, and formerly of Pullman — 4-6 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Saturday
Peter Greene, 66, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, the home of Mark Swanson, 2336 22nd St., Clarkston. For more information, please call Peter’s wife Cathy at (208) 816-6779.
Betty Jean Newby, 88, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho, and formerly of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. A lunch reception will take place at the church following the services.
Gordon “Gordy” Thomas Barkhuff, 67, of Pomeroy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Kenneth “Ken” Tuning, 52, of Kamiah — 11 a.m. funeral, Woodland Friends Church, 1993 Woodland Road, Kamiah.
Beverly Hope Glass, 77, of Palouse — 1 p.m. memorial, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. A reception will follow the service.
Craig J. Grimes, 49, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Highland School gymnasium, 112 Boulevard Ave., Craigmont. A lunch will follow at the school cafeteria; please bring a covered dish or dessert to add to the taco bar.
Gertrude Stachofsky, 104, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. service, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Marsha Gail (Weatherly) Boehm, 81, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Sunday
Maynard Leslie Clark, 66, of Asotin — 2 p.m. chapel service, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.