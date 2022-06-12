Mark Robert Meshishnek, 68, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Luncheon at the church’s Family Center afterward. Burial will be at St. Gall Cemetery in Colton.
Friday
Isabel E. Bond, 89, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Kirk Michael Vallem, 63, of Deary — 4 to 6 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston. To RSVP or if bringing a dish to share please call (208) 816-3765.
Saturday
Velma J. Armstrong, 92, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Warrior Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Robert “Bob” Hartman, 68, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside celebration of life, Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
Dave Harris, 79, and Eddie Boller, 87, both of Potlatch — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life with a luncheon to follow, Scenic 6 Park, 125 Sixth St., Potlatch. Please bring chairs.
Richard Lee Howell, 88, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.
Ronald Allen Mikkelson “RAM,” 81, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston High School Auditorium, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston. Refreshments will follow. Bring a memory for the scrapbook.