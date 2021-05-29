Today
James Floyd Nickens, 77, of Vancouver and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial held graveside, Dixie, Wash., cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Blue Mountain Community Church in Walla Walla. Call (360) 241-9638 for directions.
James E. McCullough, 84, of Clarkston — noon funeral service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.
Monday
Stephen E. Lindsley, 75, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial and luncheon, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, (formerly the Red Lion Hotel) in Port 4, 621 21st St., Lewiston. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/michael.ide. The service will also be available through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/i/86427824281?pwd=UU5BNGh2VllPb2NNbCtBclg2TnVNQT09. Meeting ID: 864 2782 4281 and passcode: Steve.
Tuesday
Ruth L. Riggers, 93, of Lewiston and formerly of Gifford — 11 a.m. funeral service, Good Hope Lutheran Church, 28157 Settlement Road, Lenore (Gifford). A luncheon will follow. In the case of inclement weather, service will be moved indoors. Please respect the current guidelines for masking and social distancing.
Perry Lee Stipp, 76, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston. Food will be served.
Wednesday
Lester Leroy Tenny Jr., 94, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. cremation memorial, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Gervase A. “Art” Misner, 85, formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Daniel Karel, 56, of Cotton-wood — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Thursday
Daniel Karel, 56, of Cotton-wood — 2 p.m. rosary, 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will follow at Greencreek Cemetery.
Friday
Lazelle A. Hauger, 73, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 NW Second St., Grangeville.
Steven Gerald Eikum, 71, of Orofino — 2 p.m. services, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.