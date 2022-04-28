Hazel Fuller, 92, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Dinner to follow at the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Friday
Robert Wallace “Bob” Brockman, 86, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. funeral, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Carla Ferrari Kappler, 94, of Moscow — 9:30 a.m. rosary and 10 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. A luncheon and time of remembering will be at St. Augustine’s Family Center afterward.
Harriot Louise Hagedorn, 74, of Pullman — 11 a.m. celebration of life, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Della Louise (Hartwig) Osburn, 95, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life potluck, Craigmont Legion Hall.
Martha Knudsen Branson, 82, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. celebration of life and potluck, Nezperce American Legion, Nezperce. Burial at a later date at the Nezperce City Cemetery.
Ronald “Ron” Eugene Beeman, 77, of Lapwai — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Blessed Hope Assembly Church, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Light refreshments will be served afterward.
Beverly (Lyda) Conley, 58, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life potluck, Beachview Park, Chestnut St., and Second St., Clarkston. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Greg R. Ruddell, 64, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, Vassar Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
James “Jim” Weddell, 73, of Pullman — 1 p.m., memorial, Ensminger Pavilion, Washington State University campus, 455 Lincoln Drive (at Wilson Road), Pullman.