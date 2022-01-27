Friday
Shannon Lee (Kambitsch) Ayers, 58, of Deer Park and formerly of Genesee — 1 p.m. service, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 138 Jackson St., Genesee. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Genesee. A celebration of life will follow at the University Inn Best Western Plus, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Face masks are requested.
Beverly Jane “Bev” Diehl, 90, of Jerome — 5-7 p.m. viewing, Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.
Saturday
Lydia Ann Corbett Angle, 85, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. celebration of life, livestreamed from Kamiah’s First Indian Presbyterian Church’s Facebook and YouTube pages: facebook.com/FIPCKamiah and bit.ly/3g1arRo. In-person attendance will be for immediate family only because of COVID-19 protocol.
Jack Carter Blewett, 93, of Sweetwater — 11 a.m. memorial service, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Charles S. “Pete” Collins, 95, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
Beverly Jane “Bev” Diehl, 90, of Jerome — 1 p.m. funeral service, First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome.
David Thomas Hogan, 30, of Watford City, N.D., and formerly of Kendrick — 6 p.m. memorial dart tournament and silent auction, The Alibi & Sports Edition, 1702 Main St., Lewiston.
Charmain Lee Andrews, 78, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial service, Seventh-day Adventist Church of Lewiston, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.