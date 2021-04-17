Today
Mary Jo Wemhoff Chase, 77, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Anthony Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery.
Juanita June Reece, 95, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. services, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral, Lewiston, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. The family asks that everyone attending wear masks.
Alan Raymond King, 64, of Seattle and formerly of Garfield — 1 p.m. services, because of COVID-19, attendance is restricted, but the service will be streamed. Viewers are asked to check the Faith Lutheran Church-Seattle website for details, www.faithseattle.org.