Today
Russell Dan Barden, 56, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. celebration of life with military honors with a covered-dish dinner, Sunset Park, 2725 Willow Drive, Lewiston.
Gayle Marie Danner, 73, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lewiston.
Gregory Thomas Reed, 77, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs for the funeral. Reception to follow at Greg’s hanger (Lewiston airport). Attendees are asked to park at Airport Park and enter gate at Cedar Avenue and Fifth Street.
Monday
Viola Marie Mengelkamp Love, 96, of Spokane Valley, Wash., and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. to noon viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at the Moscow Cemetery.
Friday
Cliff Stricklin, 86, of Deary — 10 a.m. service, Deary Community Center.