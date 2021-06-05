Today
Mel Tuttle, 73, of Stites — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Harpster Cemetery. Celebration of life will follow at noon at the Gospel Lighthouse Church, 406 Main St., Stites. There will be a potluck afterward at the Kooskia Elementary School.
John “Papa” E. Harris, 67, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
C.R. “Dick” Personett, 94, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Christie Renee Mathwig, 63, of Troy — 4 p.m. memorial, Bridge Bible Fellowship, 960 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share for a potluck celebration of life to follow the memorial.
Monday
Donald Louis George Walking Shield Warner Sr., 93, of Lewiston — 8-10 a.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, with a celebration of life potluck to follow at the Lewiston Airport Park.
Barbara Ann Fitzpatrick, 86, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will be at the Moscow Cemetery afterward.
Wednesday
Janice M. Walker, 83, of Asotin — 11 a.m. memorial service, Asotin City Park, followed by a luncheon. Casual dress. Please bring lawn chairs.
Susan “Sue” Mary Ahlers, 73, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Juanita “Nita” F. Mantz, 101, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral services, Grace Community Church with Rev. Larry Veith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mendenhall Cemetery, Onaway. Military honors will take place with Potlatch Post No. 10300 Veterans of Foreign Wars and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
Thursday
Elizabeth Lucille Kochan, 95, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Susan “Sue” Mary Ahlers, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Friday
Bridget Kiely Yochum, 94, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will take place in the afternoon at Peola Pioneer Cemetery.