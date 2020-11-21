Today
Delroy “D.R.” B. Schnider Jr., 63, of Asotin — 1 p.m. graveside service, Asotin Cemetery.
Thomas F. Foley Jr., 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be available on the Vassar-Rawls website and Facebook page.
Ina M. Branson, 86, and Paul W. Branson, 84, both of Grangeville — 2 p.m. graveside service, Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Audrey Uhlenkott, 88, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary with a funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will take place at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.