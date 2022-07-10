Nancy Freeman, 77, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. Dress code is casual, and you’re invited to wear purple in honor of Nancy’s favorite color.
Monday
Lewis J. “Lew” Hollandsworth, 88, of White Bird — 10 a.m. graveside service, White Bird Cemetery.
Tuesday
Terry Ray Geltz, 71, of Genesee — noon to 6 p.m. Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Wednesday
Glennette Fouste Otton, 105, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Refreshments will follow in the Friendship Hall. Service will be livestreamed at congopres.org.
Friday
Brian O. Stanley, 58, of Plainfield, N.J. — 2 p.m. memorial service with Pastor David Stanley officiating, Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. Reception to follow at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse.
Saturday
Brenda Baune, 78, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Senior Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Route, Grangeville. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Terry Ray Geltz, 71, of Genesee — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Arlys M. Kendall, 66, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life and potluck, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Sharon “Sherrie” Tobys, 81, of Orofino — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, at the family home, 12285 Grand Ave., Orofino. Refreshments will be served.
Melinda Souders Leddige, 67, of Pierce — 1 p.m. celebration of life with a covered-dish dinner, Clarkston Grange, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.