Today

Jim Hoffman, 90, of Lewiston — noon graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Wednesday

Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — noon-6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Thursday

Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery.

Friday

Robert Parkhurst III, 15, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. service, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.

Saturday

Ashley Marie Hosley Sanders, 35, of Orofino — 11 a.m. memorial service, VFW, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.

John Merwin Adler, 49, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Bright-colored clothing is encouraged in honor of John’s joyful spirit.