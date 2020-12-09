Today
Joyce A. Reynolds, 99, of Moscow — 9 a.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Kathy Lee Kramer, 73, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. viewing, Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse.
Thursday
Kathy Lee Kramer, 73, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. viewing, Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, 309 Henkle St., Tekoa.
Friday
Kathy Lee Kramer, 73, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. graveside service with social distance requirements, Goldenrod Cemetery, Tekoa.
Saturday
Jimmy Lee Tedder, 72, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. The Rev. Nathan Gipp of Still Waters Baptist Church will officiate.