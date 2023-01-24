Wednesday
William Peter Galano, 79, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 40F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 3:26 am
Friday
Grace Nathe Church, 91, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Ronald Frank “Ron” Jones, 101, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Masonic Row 10, Lewiston. After the service, refreshments will be at the Masonic Lodge NezPerce No. 10, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston.
Billy Clifford Marvel, 85, of Asotin — 11 a.m. service, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Holy Family Church Hall.
Saturday
Laura Adams Heaton, 76, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. graveside service for family and friends, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow from 3-6 p.m. at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Paula D. Siple, 68, of Pullman — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 Second St., Moscow. The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Stevens will officiate. Paula will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery in a private ceremony.
William “Bill” Douglas Turner, 75, of Clarkston — 3-6 p.m. celebration of Life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
