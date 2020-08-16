Today
Esther Colleen Broncheau, 62, formerly of Lapwai — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. celebration of life memorial dinner, Kiwanis Park, Snake River Avenue, Lewiston. Attendees are asked to bring a chair and a favorite beverage (no alcohol).
Monday
Lino Matthew Condotta, 98, of Moscow — 2-4 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Saturday
Russell Dan Barden, 56, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. celebration of life with military honors with a covered dish dinner, Sunset Park, 2725 Willow Drive, Lewiston.