Today
Janice Lynn Baker (Knott), 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.
Monday
Ruth Booth Maynard, 99, of Clarkston — noon memorial graveside service, Pine Grove Cemetery, Kooskia.
Tuesday
Norman E. Meyers, 71, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Abundant Life Ministry, Grangeville.
Ronald Allen Freeman, 65, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., No. 5137, Lewiston.
Thursday
Dorothy H. Meyer Schnaible, 93, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 West A St., Moscow.
Tina Irene Gudmunson, 51, of Colfax — 11 a.m. celebration of life, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Barbara “Jackie” Jacquelyn Williams, 86, of Lewiston — 6:30-8 p.m. celebration of life, Hereth Park Pavilion, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees are asked to wear bright colors.
Friday
Allen L. McArthur, 65, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Uniontown Community Building, S. Montgomery St.
Saturday
James Floyd Nickens, 77, of Vancouver and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial held graveside, Dixie, Wash., cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Blue Mountain Community Church in Walla Walla. Call (360) 241-9638 for directions.