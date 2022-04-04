Friday

Carolyn L. Moxley, 87, of Peck — 10 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.

Joan Marie Day, 85, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.

Robert Francis Denevan, 99, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral service, Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

Saturday

James H. Stevens, 91, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Asotin Community Center in the little white church by the river.

Sylvia Ann Forsmann, 92, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will be at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. There will be dinner following at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Donald W. Gross, 79, of Lenore — noon celebration of life, 36032 Woodhaven Lane, Lenore.