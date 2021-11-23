Today
Carl Gene Ketchie, 84, of Pullman — 5-7 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Saturday
Dianne Louise Lowe, 72, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Carlene Doris Baune, 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. services, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, with dinner following and burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Nezperce Cemetery.
Marvin L. Knotts, 91, Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Masks are required and attendees are asked to practice social distancing.