Thomas Joe “Doc” Cash, 82, of Winchester — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Winchester Community Center. A covered-dish dinner will follow the service.
Charles D. “Chuck” Cuddy, 81, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino. To RSVP, email jaxsmont@me.com or call (208) 476-3729.
Sunday
Brigitte Richardson, 85, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.
Roy Lee Sparks, 77, of Lewiston — 1-5 p.m. service, Lewiston Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston. There will be a potluck-style dinner.
Monday
Allan Robert Gilder, 84, of Troy — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moscow. A reception and luncheon will follow immediately at St. Mary’s Family Center. The graveside service will be at Beulah Cemetery in Troy.
Wednesday
Gail Flodin, 81, of Rathdrum and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
John Mark Gurgel, 73, formerly of Clarkston — 2-4 p.m. gathering and refreshments, Lewiston Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Gail Flodin, 81, of Rathdrum, and formerly of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery, Deary.
Friday
Pat Schaff, 81, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Josephine C. Parsons, 80, of White Bird — 10 a.m. graveside service, White Bird Cemetery.