Today
William “Bill” Ernest Eggart, 69, of Ajo, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Bradly “Scott” Ross, 64, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston, (509) 758-8827. Because of COVID-19 and attendees’ comfort and safety, you are welcome to come pay respects from 10-11 a.m. prior to the celebration.
Lonnie Snyder, 56, of Lewiston — Noon, Masonic Lodge, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston with a potluck to follow at Dick Straw’s place.
Edith C. Vannoy, 105, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Sunday
William Gordon Jollymore, 86, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. celebration of life with a buffet, Jollymore’s: A Dining Experience, 1516 Main St., Lewiston. Masks and personal protective equipment will be available.
Monday
Annie R. Bos, 97, of Grangeville — 1-4 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Annie R. Bos, 97, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. funeral, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Friday
Delroy “D.R.” B. Schnider Jr., 63, of Asotin — 4-6 p.m. visitation, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.