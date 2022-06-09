Mary Anna Weiss, 102, of Clarkston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Friday
Mary Anna Weiss, 102, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service with luncheon to follow, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Kathryn “Kathy” Baden, 69, of the Tri-Cities and formerly of Clarkston — 3 p.m. funeral, Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco. Burial will take place July 1 at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Pomeroy.
Saturday
Violet Opdahl, 91, of Lewiston — 9:30-10:30 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. celebration of life, Faith Lutheran Church, 611 Main St. S., Pierce. Potluck dinner to follow. Inurnment will be at Pierce Cemetery afterward.
David A. Hackwith, 78, of Cheney, Wash., formerly of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Cheney Congregational Church, 423 N. Sixth St., Cheney.
Jennifer Lynn Yates, 40, of Lewiston — noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life, Spalding Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai. Please bring a dish for the covered-dish dinner.
John T. Brewer, 83, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Randy Gene Dickinson, 65, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Freda M. Francis, 94, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
Monday
Mark Robert Meshishnek, 68, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Luncheon at the church’s Family Center afterward. Burial will be at St. Gall Cemetery in Colton.