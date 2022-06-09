Today

Mary Anna Weiss, 102, of Clarkston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.

Friday

Mary Anna Weiss, 102, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service with luncheon to follow, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.

Kathryn “Kathy” Baden, 69, of the Tri-Cities and formerly of Clarkston — 3 p.m. funeral, Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco. Burial will take place July 1 at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Pomeroy.

Saturday

Violet Opdahl, 91, of Lewiston — 9:30-10:30 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. celebration of life, Faith Lutheran Church, 611 Main St. S., Pierce. Potluck dinner to follow. Inurnment will be at Pierce Cemetery afterward.

Zeberiah Jayden Bullock, 7, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial, Orchards Baptist Church, 1002 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.

David A. Hackwith, 78, of Cheney, Wash., formerly of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Cheney Congregational Church, 423 N. Sixth St., Cheney.

Jennifer Lynn Yates, 40, of Lewiston — noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life, Spalding Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai. Please bring a dish for the covered-dish dinner.

John T. Brewer, 83, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

Randy Gene Dickinson, 65, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

Freda M. Francis, 94, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.

Monday

Mark Robert Meshishnek, 68, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Luncheon at the church’s Family Center afterward. Burial will be at St. Gall Cemetery in Colton.