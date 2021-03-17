Thursday
Farrel F. “Bud” Uhling, 83, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood. Burial with military honors to follow at the Cottonwood Cemetery.
Friday
Ronald Joseph Linehan III, 67, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Bobbie Jo Wright, 68, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, New Life Apostolic Church, 1010 21st Ave., Lewiston. A potluck dinner will follow at the Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Kym Berreman, 50, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. service and reception to follow, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Thelma Mae Hanks, 90, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial service, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Graveside service will follow at Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
Cody Andrew Brown, 35, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Suite B, Lewiston.