Friday
John Gilbert Russell, 77, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., in Moscow.
Donald "Don" Joseph Kraut, 80, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Luncheon to follow in the Parish Hall.
Alan C. Arneson, 72, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Saturday
Mary Lynne Crane, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside services, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Michael Patrick Cusick, 61, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.