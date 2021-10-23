Today
Rita Mae Zellerhoff Moneymaker, 80, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., and then burial will occur at the Uniontown Cemetery.
George A. Strong, 84, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. memorial, Grace Community Church, 305 Fourth St., Potlatch.
Chester William Milton, 91, of Clarkston — noon service, Blessed Hope Assembly, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Helen Loraine Wittman, 94, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Robert Whitney McDowell, 86, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Marilyn Fay Walters, 86, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. service, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Joseph Yockey, 70, of Elk River — 3 p.m. remembrance ceremony, Tom’s Tavern, 106 S. First St., Elk River.
Sunday
Kathleen V. Yochum, 88, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Clearwater Ballroom, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Linda Fay Pecoff, 67, of Lewiston — noon service, 111 Main St., Lewiston. Celebration of life will follow.
Monday
Shari Jeanette (Brown) Mead, 58, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside, Bovill Cemetery, with a reception at the Bovill Community Center.
Patricia M. Wheeler, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, Ririe-Shelton Cemetery near Ririe, Idaho. Lunch will follow at the Ririe Senior Citizens Center.
Friday
Tamra Kay Green, 51, of Glendale, Ariz., and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, followed by graveside burial at Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will be from 12:30-2 p.m. at Viola Conference Center, 1007 Rothfork Road Viola, ID 83872.
Elmer F. Wessels, 82, of Greencreek — 11 a.m. Rite of Christian Burial, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. There will be a public rosary beforehand, starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral Mass with a dinner at the Greencreek Hall.
Michael G. Key, 74, Grangeville — noon memorial service, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St. A luncheon provided by the family will follow at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Route.
Lois Blackburn, 88, of Albuquerque, N.M., and formerly of Moscow — 4 p.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.