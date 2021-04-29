Today
Joye Southwick, 73, of Connell, Wash. — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at 1216 Eighth St., Clarkston.
Henrietta Seyer, 90, of Grangeville — 4-6 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Friday
Henrietta Seyer, 90, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. funeral, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Burial will follow at Prarie View Cemetery.
Saturday
Marilyn Grace Parker Fix, 80, of Juliaetta — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Helen Bernice (Clark) Beard, 91, of Asotin — 2 p.m. celebration of life (masks required), First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. A meal will follow downstairs with elevator access available.
Alan F. Wride, 88, of Garfield — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life with the United States Army Honor guard participating, Garfield Legion Hall.
Joetta Williams Meade Sorenson, 90, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Sonrise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston. After the service, all will meet at Antonio’s, 1407 Main St., Lewiston.
Monday
Anna Mae Warner, 88, of Lewiston — 8-10 a.m. visitation, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Graveside burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, and a luncheon will be held immediately following at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars.