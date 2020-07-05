Monday
Lori Ann Beard, 50, of Moscow — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, La Quinta, Moscow.
Tuesday
Dale Cameron Hammerly, 89, of Moscow — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Roger A. Gamet, 68, of Palouse — 11 a.m. celebration of life, 330 S. Ellis St., Palouse. The United States Army Honor Guard will participate.
Wednesday
Dale Cameron Hammerly, 89, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery.
Friday
Maryan B. Carter, 83, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Marjorie Ellen (Hill) McCulley, 91, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 Fifth Ave., Nezperce. Inurnment will follow at Nezperce City Cemetery.
Jean Ann Nelson, 89, formerly of Kamiah — 2 p.m. celebration of life Kamiah at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
Austin Anthony Wolf, 49, of Spokane, and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. service, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Mask are recommended, and during this time, the church will accommodate 300. There will be a gathering to share refreshments and memories after the service.
Jared Raymond Dykes, 19, of Lewiston — 3-6 p.m. celebrate of life, Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Lester Gustav Larson, 90, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.