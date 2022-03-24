Today
Rieford Franklin “Frank” Burch, 86, of Orofino — 1 p.m. graveside, Sanders Cemetery, 1221 Lower Wells Bench Road, near Orofino.
Friday
Nicholas L. Chesnut, 30, of Moscow —11 a.m. memorial service, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Betty Jane Donohue, 86, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
A. Francis Wittman, 98, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. rosary, Mass celebrated at 11:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. After the Mass, a graveside service will take place at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston, followed by a luncheon at the church.
Cheuk Woon Eng, 85, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial, Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Highway, Moscow.
Saturday
Marsha Moser Grajek, 80, of Seattle, formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. viewing ceremony, Afton, Wyo., Stake Center. Memorial service to follow at noon.
Jackie “Jack” Duane Adams, 83, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Bennett Pavilion Building, Asotin.
Richard Lee Gregg, 77, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Celebration will be in the auditorium.
Jeffery C. Miller, 68, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside, Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch.
Evelyn J. Parsons, 78, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. service, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston. A reception will follow. A private interment will precede at Vineland Cemetery.
Bradley Scot Shepherd, 55, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Scenic Six Community Center, Potlatch.
April 9
James H. Stevens, 91, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Asotin Community Center in the little white church by the river.