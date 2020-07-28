Today
Donald Bensching, 92, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Sheryl Rayann McPherson, 63, of Spokane — 11 a.m. graveside service, Rock Creek Cemetery near Potlatch.
James Ronnie Jeffords, 62, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. 1:30 p.m. interment at Vineland Cemetery, 1114 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Thursday
Sister Agnes Reichlin, Order of St. Benedict, 86, of Cottonwood — 7 p.m. rosary vigil service, livestream at www.stgertrudes.org.
Friday
Sister Agnes Reichlin, Order of St. Benedict, 86, of Cottonwood — 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, livestream at www.stgertrudes.org.
Saturday
Roger Falen, 81, of Genesee — 11 a.m. graveside memorial, Genesee City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Genesee Senior Center.