Lanetta R. Bartley, 74, of Kamiah — 6-8 p.m. visitation, Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lewiston Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Interment will take place Aug. 31 at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Monday
Lanetta R. Bartley, 74, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. graveside service, Kamiah Cemetery.
Mary Charlotte Kahaleohulehua Tong Larson, 80, of South Jordan, Utah, and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lewiston Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Interment will take place Aug. 31 at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Jon W. Hauger, 89, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. graveside service will be held, Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Wednesday
MaryEllen Laughary (née Faulkner) — 10 a.m. service, Christ Central Church, W. 19 Shannon Ave., Spokane, with Pastor Chris Thompson officiating.
Thursday
Dr. Launy Schwartzman, 84, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
Charles “Chuck” McCain, 80, of Stites — 10 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N Mill St., Grangeville.
Saturday
Ortha Lumina “Lou” Hirengen Weaver, 89, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Trinity Baptist Church, 816 Sycamore St., Clarkston. A dinner will follow.
Eric L. LaLonde, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetary, 1122 7th St., Lewiston.
Berneice L. (Bernie) Nagle — 11 a.m. service, Faith Church, Onaway, with Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. Urn burial will be at the Mendenhall Cemetery, Onaway.