Today
Alexius Michael Pinkham Jr., 95, of Anchorage, Alaska, and formerly of Stites — 3 p.m. dressing services, Nez Perce Longhouse, followed by Catholic prayer service at 7 p.m. Walahsat services to follow, 12 songs officiated by Ron Pinkham.
Monday
Alexius Michael Pinkham Jr., 95, of Anchorage, Alaska and formerly of Stites — 8 a.m. Walahsat and military graveside services, Coyote Gulch Cemetery.
Saturday
Larry A. Wilson, 74, of Pomeroy — 12:30 p.m. celebration of life, Pomeroy Christian Church, 310 Eighth St., Pomeroy. Please bring or wear your FFA jacket.
Rita J. Sylvester, 89, of Orofino — 2 p.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 120 Randall Drive off of Freemont Avenue, Orofino.